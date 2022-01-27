Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets on Thursday

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) having a bad day at the market. At the time of writing, both Airtel and RIL (parent company of Reliance Jio) are down by 0.41% and 1.51%.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator is having a very bad week.
  • Vodafone Idea’s stock is 5.75% down to Rs 10.65 after opening at Rs 11 on Thursday.
  • The stocks are falling due to weak global market performance.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator is having a very bad week. Last week, the telco had announced its quarterly earnings report and since then its stock hasn’t been able to stay stable. At the time of writing, Vodafone Idea’s stock is 5.75% down to Rs 10.65 after opening at Rs 11 on Thursday.

Airtel and RIL Stock Also in the Red

It is not just Vodafone Idea, but also Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) having a bad day at the market. At the time of writing, both Airtel and RIL (parent company of Reliance Jio) are down by 0.41% and 1.51%.

The stocks are falling due to weak global market performance which has turned the market sentiment bearish.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets on Thursday

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments