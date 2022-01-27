Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets on Thursday

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator is having a very bad week. Last week, the telco had announced its quarterly earnings report and since then its stock hasn’t been able to stay stable. At the time of writing, Vodafone Idea’s stock is 5.75% down to Rs 10.65 after opening at Rs 11 on Thursday.

Airtel and RIL Stock Also in the Red

It is not just Vodafone Idea, but also Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) having a bad day at the market. At the time of writing, both Airtel and RIL (parent company of Reliance Jio) are down by 0.41% and 1.51%.

The stocks are falling due to weak global market performance which has turned the market sentiment bearish.