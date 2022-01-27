Redmi Smart Band Pro, a New Powerful Smart Band India Launch Confirmed

Just like every year, the latest Redmi Note series smartphones are expected to see heavy demand in the Indian market.

Redmi Smart Band Pro

Xiaomi is very popular for its Redmi Mi Fitness Bands in India. Now, under its subsidiary, Redmi, the company is going to launch another fitness band for the Indian market. The company has confirmed the launch of the Redmi Smart Band Pro in India on February 9, 2022. It will launch alongside the Redmi Note 11 series in the country.

The company recently launched the Redmi Note 11 series for the global market and now the same is expected to launch in India soon. In direct words, Redmi had said that it will be launching the Redmi Note 11S in India on February 9, 2022. But the company has hinted through its Twitter profile that more than one device in the series will be launched in India.

Redmi Note 11 Series Expected to See Heavy Demand

Just like every year, the latest Redmi Note series smartphones are expected to see heavy demand in the Indian market. Further, with the Redmi Smart Band Pro, the company is going to expand its product lineup and if priced in the budget segment, it could become a very strong offering from Redmi giving a tough competition to the Mi Band 6.

