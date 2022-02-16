Oppo Expected to Unveil Find X5 Series in MWC Barcelona

One of the leading smartphone manufacturers Oppo has confirmed that it will be participating in the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) scheduled for February 28 in Barcelona. The brand is going to convene an event at the MWC where it is expected to debut its Oppo Find X5 Series of smartphones. Oppo Find X5 series will consist of Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro and a Find X5 Lite. Ahead of the launch, images of the three upcoming devices have also been shared by the tipster Evan Blass.

As far as the images leaked over the web are concerned, the Oppo Find X5 Lite seems to have a quite similar design to that of Oppo Reno 7 SE. Several rumours in the past have also suggested that Find X5 Lite will be a rebranded version of Oppo Reno 7 SE in the global markets. Also, Oppo recently launched Reno 7 in India which was a slightly modified version of the Oppo Reno 7 SE. Moreover, multiple rumours about the other devices in the Find X5 Series have emerged in the past.

Specification details for Find X5 Series

The company recently announced its partnership with Hasselblad and the Find X5 series is expected to arrive with a 50MP camera setup altered by Hasselblad. The devices are also expected to feature a 13MP telephoto shooter. A recent report suggests that Oppo Find X5 Pro will receive a camera performance enhancement via a dedicated MariSilicon X AI chip.

Further, the Find X5 series of smartphones could arrive with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3,216×1,440 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the Pro model is also expected to have a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology as well as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection.

Find X5 series of devices are speculated to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1 that is fabbed on Samsung’s 4nm process. The chipset also comes with an integrated Adreno 730 GPU and X65 5G modem. Find X5 Series smartphones will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and will come with support for 80W fast charge technology. Moreover, the upcoming Oppo Find X5 Pro, according to the leaked renders will come in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options.