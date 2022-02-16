Paytm Now Available for Twitter Users to Tip

India’s one of the largest online payments platforms, Paytm, is now available for Twitter users to tip others. The Tips feature on Twitter is not something new. It is only that the integration of Paytm has happened recently. Users can pay through Bitcoin, Ethereum, Patreon, Razorpay, and now Paytm as well.

Users can tap on the tips feature on the Twitter accounts which have enabled the feature, and it will take those users to the app for completing the payment. Twitter, in a blog post, said that it wouldn’t collect any portion of the funds transferred through Paytm.

UPI Payments on Twitter Tips Now Also Possible

Since Paytm integration has successfully arrived for the Twitter Tips feature, Indian users can even tip their favourite accounts via UPI, debit card, credit card, and net banking. Tips service isn’t something very new and was brought for users across the world in late 2021. It allows Twitter users to pay their favourite Twitter profiles and content creators directly inside the app. It is available in multiple Indian languages such as Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil and Hindi.

How to Activate Tips Feature

The first thing that a user needs to do is go to their Twitter app on either an iOS or Android device and log in. Then tap on the Edit Profile section and select ‘Tips’ followed by ‘Allow Tips’. Lastly, choose a payment platform of your choice to complete the setup. Once that is done, users navigating to your profile will be able to see a Tips button to make payments.

The feature is available for both iOS and Android users. Twitter doesn’t make any cuts for the payments that are done through third-party platforms such as Paytm and more. The micro-blogging site had come out with this feature to ensure that payments can be made to the creators by their fans for all the work they do to create content.