Xiaomi Developing 150W Fast Charge Technology for its Future Flagship Devices

Xiaomi is all set to announce the Redmi K50 series in China. The Redmi K50 gaming edition model which will be a part of the K50 lineup will arrive with a humongous 120W fast charge technology which was introduced by the brand a few months ago. While the 120W fast charge technology is a huge milestone in itself, a new report suggests that the company is working on yet another faster charging solution. Let’s find out more.

Xiaomi Setting Benchmark in Charging Solutions

The news has been shared by the tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. According to the tipster, Xiaomi is currently testing a faster-charging technology that will push the benchmark in the charging solutions even further. The report informed that the company is currently in the process of testing 150W fast charge technology. As far as the upcoming Redmi K50 Series is considered, the Redmi K50 gaming edition smartphone will feature 120W fast charge support whereas the Redmi K50 Pro+ will arrive with 100W fast charge technology. Both devices are going to feature the company’s powerful 6c dual battery design.

The 120W fast charge technology to be featured in the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphone is capable of fully charging the device in about 17 minutes which means that 150W fast charge will arrive with even faster-charging speed resulting in reduced time. Digital Chat Solution informs that Xiaomi has already developed a charging solution faster than 120W which is also ready for mass production and might be featured in devices pretty soon. The company recently introduced 120W fast charge technology with its Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge which became the first smartphone to feature the technology.

Digital Chat Station informs that the upcoming 150W charging tech might be featured in the flagship device such as Xiaomi 12 Ultra or the soon to be launched Xiaomi MIX series. Not much is known about the upcoming charging technology from Xiaomi but it is sure to push the boundaries of the charging speeds when it arrives for commercial use.