Ericsson Launches IoT Accelerator Connect for Enterprises to Scale Business

One of the major challenges that enterprises face in their IoT projects is that of the high time-consumption and difficult integrations. The IoT Accelerator Connect from Ericsson is here to solve that problem for the businesses by transforming digital sales and automatic processes within the IoT ecosystem and serving user needs.

Highlights

  • Ericsson has just announced IoT Accelerator Connect.
  • This new IoT solution from Ericsson will play a different role for the developers and enterprises.
  • The enterprises will get a unifying layer of packaged services from Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator Connect for minimising the complexity in business.

Ericsson

Ericsson has just announced IoT Accelerator Connect, a comprehensive platform that is secure and reliable and empowers enterprises and communications service providers (CSPs) across the world to scale their IoT business across millions of devices. The company in a release said that through one click, Ericsson IoT Accelerator Connect provides enterprises with plug-and-play access to cellular IoT connectivity.

Ericsson IoT Accelerator Connect to Solve Major Challenges of Enterprises

One of the major challenges that enterprises face in their IoT projects is that of the high time consumption and difficult integrations. The IoT Accelerator Connect from Ericsson is here to solve that problem for businesses by transforming digital sales and automatic processes within the IoT ecosystem and serving user needs.

This new IoT solution from Ericsson will play a different role for the developers and enterprises. The enterprises will get a unifying layer of packaged services from Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator Connect for minimising the complexity in business. While the developers will have access to solutions at their fingertips that are best suited for specific use cases, service level needs, and more.

Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator Connect includes the following integrated services:

  • IoT Accelerator Cloud Connect
  • IoT Accelerator Device Connect
  • IoT Accelerator Connect Hub
  • IoT Accelerator Developer Portal
  • IoT Accelerator Embedded Connect

