Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Camera Specification Officially Confirmed by the Brand

The launch of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is on the horizon and multiple teasers of the device have surfaced recently over the web as well, has been shared by the company. A majority of the specification details of the device has now been revealed by the brand or has been leaked. Now in a new development, Redmi has revealed the camera specifications of the upcoming Redmi K50 Gaming Edition via a new teaser.

Camera and Other Specifications for Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

Redmi has shared a series of images as a part of a new teaser for the device which has revealed camera details on Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. It has been revealed that the smartphone will feature a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor for the primary camera. The sensor from Sony provides a resolution of 248×6944 pixels and offers a pixel size of 0.8m to 1.6m (pixel binning). The image shared by the brand includes a sample image taken by the primary sensor on the device.

As far as the selfie camera on the device is considered, Redmi has revealed that the upcoming Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will feature a 20MP Sony IMX596. The front camera on the device will also be equipped with Xiaomi’s AI beautification for enhanced results.

Talking about the other specification details, it is known that Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will come featuring a 6.67-inch OLED 2400 x 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. The device will also feature a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection. Moreover, the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.

One of the highlights of the device VC cooling area of 4860mm² to help keep the temperature of the device in check. The smartphone is also said to be the first device to be equipped with a CyberEngine ultra-wideband motor. Further apart from the primary 64MP sensor, the device is also expected to feature a 13MP OmniVision OV13B sensor and a 2MP tertiary lens as a part of its triple rear camera setup. The device will be powered by a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.