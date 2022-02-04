Oppo Reno7 Series Launched in India at Great Price

Oppo has just launched the Reno7 series smartphones in India. The Oppo Reno7 series comes with two devices namely Oppo Reno7 5G and Oppo Reno7 5G Pro. Both these devices come will run on old MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, but promise to bring something new for the users. These new 5G smartphones from Oppo will boot on ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. Let’s check out their complete specifications and price.

Oppo Reno7 5G Specifications and Price

The Oppo Reno7 5G has launched in India with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. Further, there’s Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added security and the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary lens, 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, there’s a 32MP sensor for selfies and video calling. The device packs a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging.

The Oppo Reno7 5G has launched in India with 8GB+256GB for Rs 28,999. It will be available in Starlight Black and Startrails Blue Colours. There will be bank offers available on the purchase of this smartphone.

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G Specifications and Price

The Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Again, it is a bummer to see there’s no support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

This device also comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor. The battery and charging specifications of this device are the same as Oppo Reno7 5G.

The Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G has launched in India with a single 12GB+256GB variant for Rs 39,999 and will also come with bank offers.