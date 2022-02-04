Mac Pro With M1 Might Launch Soon, What You Should Know

Apple has already extended the M1 Silicon to most of its products lineup, including the iPads and Macs. The only major product of the company that is yet to see the integration of M1 is the Mac Pro. Apple hasn’t announced anything new for the Mac Pro in a long time, and as there aren’t many rumours about the product either, users don’t know what to expect here. Mac Pro is a beast of a machine, and with the M1 integration, it should perform even better than most people can expect.

Mac Pro With M1, When Will It be Announced?

According to a Cnet report, the Mac Pro with the M1 Silicon will most probably arrive this year. Only the Mac Pro and iMac 27-inch are left in the Mac product lineup to get the silicon chipset of the company.

Apple’s WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2022 might be the event where the Cupertino tech giant will reveal the Mac Pro with M1. This is because the software developers need to know all the changes that Apple is planning to make in the system with the new operating system.

Thus, while the announcement might happen in WWDC 2022, the Mac Pro with M1 might not ship until November at least.

What Can We Expect With the New M1 Powered Mac Pro?

First thing’s first, Apple doesn’t make a lot of changes in the hardware design if there’s nothing too wrong with it. Just take the MacBooks, for example. The MacBooks get a design refresh years after at least four to five new-generation products have launched. With the Mac Pro, nothing is expected to change in terms of design, but only that it will carry the M1 chipset. In terms of CPU and GPU design and integration, there could be plenty of changes, though. Mac Pro is supposed to be the most powerful tool for professionals who want to use Apple’s ecosystem for working. Thus, it will be interesting to see the CPU and GPU alterations that Apple makes in the coming Mac Pro.