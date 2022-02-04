Samsung Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53 Launch Impending as Support Page Goes Live

There have been multiple reports regarding the spotting of upcoming Samsung Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53 smartphones. Both the handsets were recently spotted at the BIS certification site and now in a new development, Samsung Galaxy A73 has also got clearance from the BIS authority. Not only that, Samsung Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53 support pages are now up on the company’s official Indian website hinting towards the launch of the devices in the near future. However, the support page for Galaxy A73 hasn’t been made live as of now.

As initially reported by MySmartPrice, Samsung Galaxy A33 has its support page on the company’s website and the model number of the device is SM-A336E/DS whereas the Galaxy A53 support page is up on the website with model number SM-A53E/DS. Although the company hasn’t shared any specification details of the devices on the support page. The report from MySmartPrice also has a screenshot that shows that Samsung Galaxy A73 has been cleared at the BIS certification site with model number SM-A736B/DS. Furthermore, multiple reports have surfaced in the past regarding the specs of these devices.

Samsung Galaxy A33 Expected Specifications

It is speculated that Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will come with a display featuring a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED with a hole-punch for the selfie camera. Renders leaked in the past have suggested that the device might come featuring a quadruple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth lens. The front of the device is speculated to have a 13MP selfie shooter. It is expected that the device will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and the connectivity option of a 3.5mm headphone jack has also been tipped for the handset.

Samsung Galaxy A53 Expected Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1200 SoC for the Indian version. Previous rumours have suggested that Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will have a similar design to its previous version Samsung Galaxy A52 which would mean that the former will come with a punch-hole display with a bezel-less design. It is also speculated that the device will come featuring an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera module of the device is expected to feature a quadruple rear camera setup which could be headlined by a 64MP camera along with a 12MP wide-angle lens and two 5MP secondary cameras. The smartphone could also come with a 5000mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint scanner.