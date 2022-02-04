POCO M4 Pro 5G Might Launch in India Soon as Promotional Image Surfaces

POCO M4 Pro 5G was launched globally last year by the brand but the device wasn’t launched in India. With multiple rumours surrounding the smartphone for months, apparently, POCO M4 Pro 5G is all set to be launched in India. A recent report has shared the brand’s internal training image showcases the device and hints towards a near launch of POCO M4 Pro 5G in India. The handset was launched globally in the mid-range category and comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset along with other features.

The report comes in from 91mobiles as the publication has received a promotional image which suggests that the brand is launching the POCO M4 Pro 5G in the country. The tagline visible on the image for the device is “Step Up Your Game” and a blue colour variant of the handset can be seen in the image. However, it is expected that the brand will launch the device in other colour options as well. For those unaware, the brand is also working on a 4G model for the device and there have been multiple spotting of the device at certification sites. Therefore, it is possible that POCO might be launching both POCO M4 Pro 5G and M4 Pro 4G in India, although nothing has been confirmed by the brand.

Specifications for POCO M4 Pro 5G

The POCO M4 Pro 5G launched globally comes with a display featuring a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset which can be coupled with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM. The onboard storage options for the handset include 64GB/128GB/256GB which can be further expanded. The device operates on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, POCO M4 Pro 5G comes with a dual-camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie snapper. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery and comes with support for 33W fast charge technology via a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75 mm and weighs 195 grams and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.