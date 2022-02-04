Jio Jumps Into Metaverse Bandwagon With $15 Million in Two Platforms

Jio Platforms Limited has just announced an investment of $15 million into ‘Two Platforms’, a Silicon Valley-based startup, for a 25% stake, marking the startup’s value at $60 million. Two Platforms, founded by Pranav Mistry, is a company that focuses heavily on Artificial Reality (AR) and wants to create immersive and interactive AI experiences. AI’s future after text and voice is visual interaction, believes Two.

Two’s artificial reality platform enables real-time AI video and voice calls, lifelike gaming, immersive spaces and digital humans. The goal of Two is to bring its interactive AI technologies first for the consumer applications and then enterprise solutions, including education, health, retail, and more.

Jio Looking Forward to Work With Two Platforms Inc

Akash Ambani, Director of Jio, said the company is pleased with the capabilities and strong experiences of the founding team at Two in the areas of AR, ML/AI, Web 3.0, and Metaverse.

Jio is looking forward to working with the team at Two Platforms and building new products in the areas of interactive AI, metaverse, and immersive gaming added Ambani.

Pranav Mistry, CEO of Two, said they are excited to be partnering up with Jio for pushing the boundaries of AI and introduce artificial reality applications for consumers and businesses at scale.

Mistry recognised the role Jio has played in the growth of India’s digital journey.