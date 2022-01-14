Airtel Business Low-Cost Broadband Plans for Small Enterprises

Bharti Airtel operates a B2B (business to business) service arm called Airtel Business. Through Airtel Business, the telco offers broadband services along with many other products and solutions to all large, medium, and small enterprises. There are a few low-cost broadband plans that Airtel Business offers that could be of great use for small enterprises to conduct their business smartly. Let’s take a look at all these broadband plans.

Airtel Broadband Plans That Are Low in Cost and Perfect for Small Businesses

Airtel offers enterprise broadband plans under the branding “Airtel Office Internet” or AOI. The AOI 499, AOI 799, and AOI 999 plans are the best for enterprises trying to get hold of a low-cost broadband plan.

These plans may look very similar to what normal consumers get with the Airtel Xstream Fiber, but there are a few differences that make AOI plans very different from the Airtel Xstream Fiber plans.

To start with, the Airtel Thanks benefits or additional benefits bundled with the AOI plans are completely different and suitable for enterprise customers. There are no additional benefits with the AOI 499 plan, which costs Rs 499 per month, but with the AOI 799 (Rs 799/month) and AOI 999 (Rs 999/month), Airtel offers additional benefits.

With the AOI 499, enterprises get 40 Mbps speed with unlimited data and a free fixed-line voice calling connection, but as mentioned above, no additional benefits.

However, with the AOI 799 plan, enterprises get 100 Mbps speed with unlimited data, free fixed-line voice calling connection and additional benefits, which include DNS Security by Cisco and Free Parallel Ringing Service.

Lastly, with the AOI 999 plan, enterprises get 200 Mbps speed with unlimited data, free fixed-line voice calling connection and additional benefits, which include Device Security by Kaspersky Licenses (2), Airtel BlueJeans Licenses (2), DNS Security by Cisco and Free Parallel Ringing Service. There are more plans that enterprises can choose from, but they are not low-cost.