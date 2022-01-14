Tecno Pova Neo Will Officially Come to India on This Date

Tecno has confirmed that on January 20, 2022, it will bring yet another affordable smartphone to India. The Tecno Pova Neo’s launch date is confirmed for India, and it will be an exciting addition to the budget segment smartphones. It will don a basic MediaTek Helio processor, and since the device has already launched for the international market, we can sort of expect the pricing and specifications of it. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Tecno Pova Neo launched for the Nigerian market.

Tecno Pova Neo Specifications (Expected)

In India, the specifications of the Tecno Pova Neo might not change a lot. The smartphone might come with a 6.82-inch HD+ LCD display with a 720 x 1640 pixel resolution. There might be a waterdrop notch at the front housing the selfie camera.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, which is the same processor that already powers some of the budget devices, including Infinix Smart 5, Redmi 9A, and Nokia G10.

The Tecno Pova Neo might feature a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primer sensor along with an LED flash. The secondary sensor on the device should be an AI lens, and for selfies and video calling, there might be an 8MP sensor at the front.

The device is expected to come with a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. For additional security, there might be a fingerprint sensor at the rear along with a 3.5mm audio jack for wired earphone lovers. Users might be able to expand the internal storage with the help of a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Tecno Pova Neo is expected to come in a single memory variant of 6GB+128GB in India and might be priced around Rs 10,000, which will make it a very compelling device. There might also be a bundled TWS earphone for free from the company with the smartphone.