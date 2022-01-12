Airtel Business Appoints Ivo Pascucci as Business Head for USA

Airtel Business, the Business-to-Business (B2B) unit of Bharti Airtel, has appointed Ivo Pascucci as the Business Head for the United States of America (USA). Pascucci will be leading the business operations for OTTs, Enterprises, and Carriers in the US region, said Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO of Airtel Business, in a LinkedIn post.

Pascucci has experience of over 25 years in the international network business. Chitkara’s post confirms that Pascucci is based out of New Jersey.

Airtel Business has a range of products and services under its portfolio, including IoT, Cloud, Mobile and more. The telco keeps the enterprise business and all the related activities under its brand Airtel Business.

The direct to consumer (B2C) business of the telco is operated under the brand Airtel. Airtel Thanks for Business customers offers an entirely different range of benefits. For knowing more about the Airtel Business and its products, you can visit the web page of Airtel Business. Alternatively, you can also reach out to the telco’s customer care team to get help.