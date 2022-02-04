Airtel 1GB Data Price in India After Tariff Hike

Bharti Airtel had hiked the prepaid tariffs during the end of 2021. The telco was followed by Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio in hiking prepaid tariffs, which resulted in the average price of overall data going up. Many users want to know Airtel 1GB data price in India after the tariff hikes. But the thing is, Airtel doesn’t offer a single GB data plan or voucher to the users. Here’s what you should know about this.

How Can I Get 1GB on Airtel?



The thing, you cannot. You cannot get a single GB of data from Airtel on a standalone basis. If you want 1GB of data from Airtel, you will have to go for the Rs 58 data voucher at least. With this plan, users will get 3GB of lump-sum data with the same validity as their base prepaid plan.

There’s no single GB data plan offered by Airtel to the users. You can get it from Reliance Jio, though, for Rs 15.

What is the Price of 1GB Data in Airtel?

As mentioned above, you cannot get a single GB data plan with Airtel. However, you can get 1GB daily data prepaid plans from the telco. The 1GB daily data plans offered by Airtel come for Rs 209, 239, and Rs 265.

There’s also a prepaid plan with unlimited calling and 300 SMS which comes for Rs 155 and offers users 1GB of data for 24 days.

Can I Recharge With Airtel for 1 Day and What is The Cheapest Plan Offered by Airtel?

No, there’s no prepaid plan offered by Bharti Airtel that comes with a validity of 1 day. The shortest-validity prepaid plan offered by the telco comes with 21 days of validity and costs Rs 209.

The cheapest plan offered by Airtel comes for Rs 99. To know more about the cheapest and most affordable Bharti Airtel prepaid plan, kindly click here.