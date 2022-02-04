Prepaid Plans from BSNL That Cost Less Than Rs 300

The telecom market in India is hugely dominated by the three private telcos – Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. These telcos offer a massive range of prepaid plans curated according to the need of their users. The state-owned telco BSNL, on the other hand also offers prepaid plans with amazing benefits but mostly gets overshadowed in front of the private giants. BSNL is one of the largest and leading Public Sector Units (PSUs) providing a comprehensive range of telecom services across India. The telco offers plans with amazing benefits and also at affordable price tags. Mentioned below are some of the cheapest prepaid plans from BSNL along with the details that cost less than Rs 300.

The List of Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300

The first two plans on the list are quite the cheap options offered by telco. STV_49 plan from BSNL costs Rs 49 and offers free 100 minutes of voice calls along with a total of 2GB data for a validity period of 24 days. On the other hand, the STV_99 pack from BSNL offers basic unlimited voice calls for a validity period of 22 days at Rs 99. There is also a Voice_135 pack which provides 1440 minutes of voice call for a validity period of 24 days at Rs 135.

Moving on to packs with data offers as well, the STV_118 plan from BSNL comes at a price tag of Rs 118 and offers 0.5GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls for a validity period of 26 days. STV_147 pack from the telco, on the other hand, provides a total of 10GB data along with unlimited voice calls and access to BSNL tunes for a validity period of 30 days at Rs 147.

Moving on is an STV_185 plan that provides unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS as well as 1GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days at Rs 185. The plan also offers access to BSNL Tunes. Voice_187 pack from the telco, however, provides unlimited voice calls with 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 28 days as well but offers 2GB data per day for Rs 187.

The next two plans on the list come bundled up with an OTT platform. STV_247 plan from BSNL comes at a price tag of Rs 247 and offers unlimited voice calls as well as 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 30 days. The plan also offers a total of 50GB of data and comes with access to BSNL Tunes and EROS now entertainment services. STV_298 on the other hand offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 56 days for Rs 298. The plan also offers 1GB data per day and comes with access to EROS now entertainment services for 56 days as well. There is also an STV_299 plan that comes just under Rs 300. At a price tag of Rs 299, the pack offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day for 30 days and provides 3GB data per day.

In addition to this, the telco also offers a few data-oriented packs. STV_97 from BSNL comes at a price tag of Rs 97 and offers unlimited voice calls along with 2GB data per day for a validity period of 18 days. There are also only data plans offered by the company DataTSunami_98 from the telco offers 2GB/day for a validity period of 22 days for Rs 98. Data_WFH_151 pack from the telco offers 40GB of total data for 28 days and comes with access to Zing at a price tag of Rs 151. STV_198 from the company offers 2GB/day for a validity period of 50 days at Rs 198. Lastly, under Rs 300, BSNL offers a Data_WFH_251 pack that offers 70GB of total data for 28 days at a price tag of Rs 251 and comes with access to Zing.