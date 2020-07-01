Eros Now Lands on Dish TV and D2h Android STB

Eros Now, a over-the-top (OTT) platform focused on South Asian entertainment announced a partnership with Dish TV on Tuesday. The partnership enables Dish TV and d2h users to access Eros Now content through their Android Set-Top Box (STB). Eros Now is said to have over 12,000 titles including movies, original shows and Quickie, a short-format content. Dish TV, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India offers Android STB through its own Dish TV brand and through d2H. The Android STBs of Dish TV include Dish SMRT Hub and d2h Stream. Additionally, Dish TV also offers two Alexa enabled smart dongles including Dish SMRT Kit and d2h Magic.

Eros Now Available for Free to Dish TV Subscribers

As part of the partnership, it was announced that the Dish TV and d2h users can avail complimentary access to Eros Now services for the first month.

“The massive content library offers high-quality experience to the consumers who can consume the content from their homes on smart TVs, at their convenience,” Ali Hussein, CEO of Eros Now said in a release. “The association with Dish TV’s innovative services keeps its vast consumer base glued to the television sets with the inclusion of Eros Now’s content that offers premium OTT experience.”

While Eros Now is already available on Dish SMRT Hub, Dish SMRT Kit, Dish SMRT Stick and d2h Stream, it was said that the service would soon be available on d2h Magic.

“We are happy to partner with Eros Now and this partnership will enable our customers to have access to their vast online content library across both our Dish and D2H platforms,” Anil Dua, executive director of Dish TV, said in a release. “Dish TV India is committed to delivering the best TV viewing experience while offering unique content options to its customers and this partnership is another step in the same direction.”

Dish SMRT Hub and d2h Stream Available for Rs 2499

It has to be noted that the Dish SMRT Hub and d2h Stream features built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast along with access to popular apps through Google Play. The Dish SMRT Hub and d2h Stream are priced at Rs 2499 for existing users and at Rs 3999 for new users. Further, the Alexa enabled Dish SMRT Kit and d2h Magic are priced at Rs 1199.