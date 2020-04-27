d2h Stream and Dish SMRT Hub Will Now Offer Free Content from MX Player

Highlights Dish TV adds one more Android app- MX Player

MX Player content available for Dish TV and d2h users

Dish TV and MX Player happy with the partnership

One of India’s leading DTH service provider, Dish TV has partnered with MX Player. The partnership between the two parties is to bring customers a seamless experience in terms of accessing and consuming content. MX Player has been India’s best entertainment app of 2019 as per reports from FICCI. There are some of the most demanded web-series in the MX Player. One thing which makes MX player a solid contender in the content market is the fact that they have their original shows. Dish TV partnering up with MX Player can give both the parties access to each others user base and ultimately more people will be able to consume a wide area of content. The Dish SMRT Hub and d2h Stream Android TV STBs now come preloaded with MX Player app.

Dish TV Continues to Add Android Apps

Dish TV has been continuously adding new Android apps into its portfolio. Now, association with MX Player means the DTH operator has provided its users with yet another Android app for content streaming. This means the users of Dish TV can now access and stream movies, music videos and TV shows which are in MX Player.

One of the most popular apps offered by Dish TV today is ‘Watcho’ which also has a variety of content. The content is available in multiple languages to cater to the needs of almost every Indian who is streaming content online.

Strategic Partnership has Made Dish TV India and MX Player Happy

Mr Anil Dua, the Group CEO and Executive Director of Dish TV India Limited said that this partnership with MX Player is going to benefits the DTH operators user base who are using Android boxes in their homes. Now they will be able to access even more content available in different languages. MX Player will come as an in-built app for the users.

At the same time, Mr Abhishek Joshi, Head of Marketing & Business Partnerships at MX Player, said that they are pleased with the partnership with Dish TV. Until now, they were able to provide the content only to users with Android phones and tablets. But now, they will be able to reach across more Indians with the help of Dish TV who primarily watch content on their TV only.