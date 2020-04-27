Trai Will Not Issue New Directives on Prepaid Validity Extension for Telcos

Highlights Trai will not issue any specific directive for telcos

Telecom operators have extended incoming call facility in the second phase of lockdown period

Vodafone Idea is offering incoming call benefits to 90 million subscribers

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has stated that new directives will not be pushed for telecom operators such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio regarding the prepaid validity extension of their subscribers. Earlier, Trai directed the telcos to submit prepaid recharge patterns for creating a blueprint for prepaid subscribers to offer them seamless telecom services and benefits in the lockdown period. Trai announced the statement after analysing the data provided by telecom operators, reports ET Telecom. However, Trai will monitor the situation closely and keep in touch with telecom operators.

Telecom Operators Extended the Validity of Prepaid Plans

Since the government announced the lockdown period, telecom operators were doing their part to ensure seamless connectivity and maintain peace in difficult times. Telco giant Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea extended the validity of their prepaid users to keep them connected with their loved ones. Not only this, but telco giants also credited 10 Rs talk time credit in prepaid subscribers account. Similarly, State-owned telco BSNL also extended the validity of its prepaid plans for its subscribers to keep them connected in the lockdown period.

Telcos have extended Benefits in Second Phase of Lockdown period

To stop the spread of the deadly virus, the government extended the lockdown period until May 03, 2020. To ensure seamless services in the second phase of lockdown, Vodafone Idea already extended the incoming call facility services of more than 90 million subscribers who belong to the category of migrant workers and daily wage earners. Similarly, Bharti Airtel also extended the validity of nearly 30 million prepaid subscribers until May 03, 2020. The largest telecom operator of India, Reliance Jio has also extended its benefits and stated that all Jio users would receive incoming calls even if their plan validity is over.

Telcos teams up with Multiple Vendors to provide Recharge facility

Since all the recharge outlets are closed due to the lockdown period, telcos have teamed up with various vendors to offer recharge facility to subscribers. Reliance Jio has teamed up with 9 different banks to provide recharge facility at nearly 90,000 ATMs. Similarly, Bharti Airtel has teamed up with Apollo Pharmacy Store, Big Bazar Grocery Store, and various ATMs to offer recharge facility to its subscribers in the lockdown period.