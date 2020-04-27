Android 10 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 5/5T Released: How to Install

Highlights OxygenOS 10.0 Open Beta 1 is now available for OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones

The Open Beta 1 brings all the new features of OxygenOS 10.0 and Android 10

Android 10 update for OnePlus 5 series was announced last year

OnePlus has finally released the first Android 10 Open Beta update for the OnePlus 5 series. The OnePlus 5 was released way back in June 2017 and it is good to see the Chinese company releasing an Android iterative upgrade after almost three years. Notably, Android 10 will be the final major upgrade for the OnePlus 5 series, including the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T. OxygenOS 10.0 Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 5/5T brings all the new features of Android 10 along with OnePlus’ additions to OxygenOS. Do make a note that it is an Open Beta build, so OnePlus suggests you not to use it as a daily driver. Furthermore, the update is not available via OTA and users will have to install it manually by downloading it from the company’s website. Continue reading to know how to install OxygenOS Open Beta 1 on OnePlus 5 or 5T.

OxygenOS 10.0 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 5 Series: What’s New?

OxygenOS 10.0 for all the OnePlus phones is based on Android 10 itself. OxygenOS 10.0 brings several new features like customisation settings, smart display in Ambient display, new privacy management, new notification management centre, updated Game Space, Share Wi-Fi and also brand new user interface which will offer light and fluid experience.

The OnePlus 5T will also be getting new Full-Screen Gestures because the phone has an 18:9 screen, whereas the OnePlus 5 will not get this feature, after all, it has a 16:9 screen.

OxygenOS 10.0 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 5 Series: How to Install

As mentioned above, the Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T is not available via OTA. Interested users will have to install Open Beta 1 manually. First of all, download the appropriate package for the OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T (Links can be found at the bottom of the article). After downloading the file, move it from the ‘Downloads’ folder to the root directory.

After moving the file to the root directory, Open Settings – System – System updates, press the cogwheel on the top right corner, choose the Local upgrade option, and select the file.

For the OnePlus 5 or 5T users who are already on an Open Beta build, they can also upgrade to the new OxygenOS 10.0 Open Beta 1. However, they can only do it via ‘Recovery,’ which will also wipe the entire data on your smartphone. To install the Android 10 Open Beta 1, turn off the device and boot into recovery by pressing the power button and volume up key simultaneously to boot into fastboot mode. Now, navigate to Recovery option using volume and power button -> Choose English -> Install from Internal storage -> Select the downloaded zip file -> Select ‘Yes.’ Wait until the installation is complete, then press the Reboot button.

Download Links: OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T