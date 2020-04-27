List of Xiaomi Phones Which Will Receive MIUI 12 Update

Do make a note that the list of phones mentioned in the article is for China, so the global MIUI 12 supported devices list will differ

By April 27th, 2020 AT 10:10 AM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • Xiaomi will be launching MIUI 12 later today in China
    • MIUI 12 is expected to reach more than 20 devices
    • Global launch date of MIUI 12 is yet to be revealed by Xiaomi

    Xiaomi is all set to unveil MIUI 12 later today alongside the Mi 10 Youth Edition. MIUI 12 is expected to bring a lot of new features which include a new user privacy system, overhauled design and revamped UI for all the Mi apps. But the biggest question among the users is the compatible devices; Well, a leak now reveals the list of Xiaomi and Redmi phones which will receive MIUI 12 update in China in the next few weeks. It seems like Xiaomi will launch MIUI 12 with Android 10 as the base, and once Google launches Android 11 in Q3 2020, the Chinese company will also shift the base of MIUI 12 to Android 11 for some phones, while some remain on Android 10 itself. Continue reading to know the list of Xiaomi phones which will get MIUI 12 update in the near future.

    Redmi K30 and Redmi K20 Series Will Receive MIUI 12 Update

    The leak coming from Weibo says the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, Mi CC9, Mi CC9 Pro, Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi Mix 3, Mi 8 Pro, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 3, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro, Mi 9, Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30, Redmi K20, Mi 8 Youth Edition, and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The upcoming Mi 10 Youth Edition will likely boot Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box.

    Do make a note that this list is for China, so the global MIUI 12 supported devices list will differ. Phones like Poco F1 and Poco X2 will be added to the list, alongside the recently launched ones like Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Xiaomi is also launching the Redmi Note 9 series in China on April 30 and they are expected to come out with MIUI 12 itself.

    While the compatible device list has leaked, the exact release date might be revealed by Xiaomi at the launch event in China today.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Android 10 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 5/5T Released: How to Install

    OnePlus has finally released the first Android 10 Open Beta update for the OnePlus 5 series. The OnePlus 5 was...

    module-4-img

    List of Xiaomi Phones Which Will Receive MIUI 12 Update

    Xiaomi is all set to unveil MIUI 12 later today alongside the Mi 10 Youth Edition. MIUI 12 is expected...

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Plans for Massive 4G Expansion in Rural Areas

    Bharti Airtel has picked the products and services of top wireless hauling specialist Ceragon for additional 4G network expansion. Since...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to Come With Larger AMOLED Display and Global NFC Support

    module-4-img

    ACT Fibernet Sets up Eight Wi-Fi Hotspots in Bengaluru

    module-4-img

    Facebook Might Start Showing Ads in WhatsApp After Unification of Messaging Platforms

    module-4-img

    Realme 3 and Realme 6 Pro Receive Latest April Security Patch Update