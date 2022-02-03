Take Home Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Flip3 5G Smartphones for Seven Days Before Buying

Would you mind trying out Samsung’s flagship foldable phones? Here is the perfect opportunity. Samsung has introduced the ‘Galaxy Free Trial’ program in India that will enable you to take Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Flip3 5G smartphones out for a spin for seven days. The program intends to offer the prospective buyers a 7-day try out for the phones and make their purchase decision easier. You can also get exciting offers while making the purchase.

Free trial offers are not new for Samsung. The premium smartphone maker ran a 60-day paid trial program in the UK last April for foldable phones. The same free trial offer was also offered in Singapore for Galaxy Z Flip 5G or the Galaxy Z Fold2, offering prospective buyers a chance to try out the phone for seven days. Unlike the program provided in the UK that required the free trial participants to pay 100% MRP as the security deposit, the trial program in Singapore was free, which means you didn’t have to pay a dime to get the phones for trials.

Key Terms of Galaxy Free Trial Program in India

Samsung Galaxy’s free trial program for India is open from January 01, 2022, and will last until February 14, 2022.

This is without a doubt the best time to get a hands-on experience of foldable devices, especially if you are a serious buyer. You will need to spend some dimes to get these premium Samsung phones for a free trial, precisely 25% of the MRP of the devices. You won’t be locked into keeping the phone if you don’t like foldable after the trial period. Samsung promises a 100% refund of the security deposit.

Samsung Galaxy free trial program is limited to selected authorized dealers located at Gurugram, Thane, Mumbai and Bengaluru. You can visit these stores to grab the phones. The customer must provide name, address, contact numbers, email ID and copy of valid ID like PAN card/driving license/passport/etc.

After the seven-day trial, the user shall return the devices. Any failure to do so will prompt Samsung to take legal actions against the user and forfeit the security deposit made. Besides, the company will lock all incoming and outgoing calls to the device. Although normal wear and tear are expected while returning, the user will have to pay for the damages if the trial device is found faulty.

The user will have to provide feedback online after the trial. If you are interested, visit Samsung free trial program website to see the listed dealers. Hurry up, as the offer is subject to stock availability!