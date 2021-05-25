Apple WWDC 2021 Event Will Go Live on June 7, All You Should Know

Apple has confirmed the dates for its Worldwide Developers Conference 2021. The Cupertino tech giant has rolled out emails saying that the event is slated to go live on June 7, 2021, and will end on June 11, 2021. The WWDC 2021 will start at 10:30 PM IST, and Apple is expected to announce plenty of exciting things during the event.

Like every year, Apple should announce the new versions of macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS. The WWDC event’s aim is to help developers around the world understand the new technologies that Apple is rolling out. This, in turn, allows the developers to program and develop their apps in accordance with the desired ecosystem of Apple.

Apple Might Announce the New MacBook Pro

While Apple announced a major change in the MacBooks last year with the arrival of the silicon chip, the laptops still came with their old design. According to the famous leakster Jon Prosser, Apple is expected to announce a refreshed MacBook Pro with a bezel-less design in the upcoming WWDC 2021 event.

The new MacBook Pro might come in with SD and HDMI ports. Further, Apple is expected to bring its MagSafe charging technology back to the MacBooks, which will be just more convenient for the users. Apple might announce two new MacBook Pro models of 14-inch and 16-inch.

If this is true, it will be a sight to behold for the Apple fans who have been waiting for the company to release new MacBooks with a more modern design. The WWDC 2021 event will be free to participate in.

On top of that, developers will also get to communicate with the Apple engineers so that they can understand the ecosystem of the company better. If the developers want, they can also get one-on-one guidance on using the Apple technologies and for doing more.

You can expect Apple to announce the macOS 12, iPadOS 15, iOS 15, and tvOS 15 during the WWDC 2021 event. The iPadOS 15 is expected to feature a redesigned home screen that will completely change the way users interact with their iPad. Further, there might be more announcements, such as the new generation Apple silicon for Macs like last year, but all that will be clear as the event kicks in.