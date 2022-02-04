Oppo Enco M32 First Impressions and Review: Great Option for Bass Lovers

The Oppo Enco M32, a new Bluetooth earphone with a neckband, has just launched in India. Looking at the price, the Oppo Enco M32 promise a lot of competition to OnePlus, Realme, and Boat earphones in the same range. In all honesty, the Enco M32 look like an average pair of Bluetooth earphones; until you put them in your ear and notice the subtle design placements, which make it a really decent option for users looking for new earphones in 2022.

Oppo Enco M32 Review: Body and Design

The Oppo Enco M32 is very light, weighing 26.8 grams. I had the green colour variant of the earphone. It is more like Olive Green, and that’s why it won’t look too flashy when you wear it on your way to the office, gym, or just a casual outing.

The neckband is quite long and can comfortably fit even in a thick neck. Just like any other Bluetooth earphone with a neckband, the buttons are on a plastic slab that’s attached to the neckband. There is a USB Type-C charging port right on the top of the buttons of the plastic slab.

I must say, the Olive Green colour chosen by Oppo is truly classy. In fact, it goes well with the OnePlus Nord 2 Green Woods variant. Further, if you are wearing an Olive Green t-shirt or a hoodie, it will look even better.

There’s a very light Oppo branding on the left plastic slab on the neckband. Inside the box, you get one unit of the earphone, one USB Type-C charging cable, three pairs of ear tips, and a user manual.

Both the earbuds hanging by the neckband are covered with what looks like is silicone rubber. It is very soft on the touch and feels premium. Instead of plastic, this rubber coating feels really satisfying.

There’s a clear demarcation of the right and left earbuds with an ‘R’ and ‘L’ marking. Just like any other pair of decent Bluetooth earphones with a neckband, the Oppo Enco M32 come with a magnetic end. As soon as you pull and separate the magnetic tips, the earphones will go into the pairing mode with a green blink. The pairing is a very painless process and happens quickly, especially if you have already paired the earphones once with your smartphone or laptop before.

Oppo Enco M32 Review: Sound and Overall Performance

The Oppo Enco M32 sort of feels like another masterstroke coming from the Chinese electronics giant. I still remember using the Oppo Enco Buds, and the kind of sound performance those earphones delivered for the price they were selling at was unbelievable. I felt the same with the Enco M32.

If you are a bass lover, you would easily love the Oppo Enco M32. The kind of sound experience these earphones could deliver, whether it was Martin Garrix or a Arijit Singh song, was truly amazing.

In the neckband affordable earphones category, the Oppo Enco M32 has become my new favourite. It is comfortable to wear, delivers great sound, and has great battery life. In a single charge, I have been using the earphone for around five days now, and I haven’t needed to charge it yet. While I don’t use it for multiple hours every day, it is still a decent performer in the battery department.

I didn’t really wear the Enco M32 in very noisy environments, but what I can say is even if I had, it wouldn’t have been a problem for me. I have tested the maximum sound output levels (which I don’t recommend to anyone else), and it is very loud and clear.

Since it is IP55 rated, you can comfortably wear it outside your home and take it on runs or gyms too. One thing that I forgot to mention is that the Enco M32 also support fast charging. In just 10 minutes of charge, the earphones are capable of giving a music playback of 20 hours, which is more than decent.

Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Pairing Experience and Charging Status and Other Features

So guys, while I have mentioned how easy it is to pair a smartphone with the Oppo Enco M32, let me just walk you through the process. As mentioned above, as soon as you separate the earbuds, they will go into the active pairing mode. To pair a new device, just long-press the middle button on the plastic slab (it is between the plus and negative sign for controlling sound level). Keep it pressed for three seconds, and the Enco M32 earphones will go into pairing mode with a new device.

Whenever you simply separate the earphones, they will pair with the most recently connected device.

Whenever the battery is low on the earphones, it will start blinking red. If it is in the charging status, it will keep a steady red light on, and when the earphones are fully charged, a steady green light will come.

You can also pick and end calls directly with the Enco M32 without any need of touching your smartphone. All you need to do is just press and hold the multifunction button for two seconds if you want to end the call. But if you want to pick it up, just press it once and leave.

The voice assistant can also be activated by pressing the multifunction button three times continuously. There’s a USB Type-C cable extension inside for charging, but you don’t need it if you already have a mobile charger with a Type-C cable.

Oppo Enco M32 Review: Price and Conclusion

The Oppo Enco M32 has just launched in India, and it will go on sale on February 9, 2022. The Enco M32 is priced at Rs 1,799. But for, users who purchase it between February 9 – February 11, 2022, will get it at a discount of Rs 300, making its effective price come down to Rs 1,499.

At this price range, the Oppo Enco M32 should make a lot of noise (literally) in India. Anyone looking for an affordable pair of Bluetooth earphones with a very modern design and features can go with the Oppo Enco M32 for sure. The product only gives a premium feel, and the Olive Green colour is very stylish.