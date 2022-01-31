Oppo Might Launch a Foldable Flip Smartphone Under the Find X Series

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is preparing for the launch of its flagship Find X series of smartphones. It is anticipated the company will launch a Find X5 Pro in China along with the base model of the series. There have also been reports of the company launching its Find X5 series sometime in February or March of 2022. However, the company hasn’t made any official statement as of now.

While the announcements are awaited, a new report suggests the inclusion of a foldable flip phone in the Oppo’s Find series. According to a recent report from 91mobiles, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared intel that suggests the Oppo Find series flip phone will launch in Q3 of 2022. Lets’ check out the details of the upcoming foldable smartphone rumoured to launch under the Find series in 2022.

The Foldable Smartphones from Oppo

The foldable smartphone from Oppo is expected to rival the Galaxy Z Flip device from Samsung and is anticipated to arrive in September of 2022. The device is expected to have a price tag lower than that of Galaxy Z Flip 3 and if the device launches in India, it could arrive at a price range of less than Rs 90,000. The name of the handset hasn’t been finalised as of now, however, the report suggests that the device will most likely be launched under the upcoming Find X series.

The report talks about another foldable device than the one expected to be launched as a part of the Find X series. Oppo has already launched the Find N smartphone as a foldable flip phone offering from the company. Although the device is only available for sale in China. The report from 91mobiles suggests that the brand might be introducing another smartphone which might be the successor of the Find N series. The exact launch date is unknown as of now but speculations suggest a launch date during early 2023. No information is available as of now regarding the specs and features of the new flip phone.