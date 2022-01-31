Motorola Edge 30 Pro India and Global Launch Date Surfaces

The subsidiary company of Lenovo, Motorola is gearing up for the launch of Motorola Edge 30 Pro in India as well as across the globe and a report suggests the launch date to be sometime in February. However, the exact launch date of the device is not known. The major specifications and design of the device had surfaced last week. Speculations suggest that the handset could be rebranded version of the Motorola Edge X30 that launched in China last month. The design although is expected to be a bit different from the Chinese version of the device.

The report from 91mobiles suggests that Motorola Edge 30 Pro is being prepared for the February launch by the company. The report also stated that the handset might have a different name in India and globally in China where it was originally launched as Motorola Edge X30.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Specifications

If the rumours are true and Motorola Edge 30 Pro is indeed a rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30 then it might have similar specs as the latter as well. The Moto Edge X30 comes with a display featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 576Hz touch sampling rate. It is a 10-bit panel that is HDR10+ certified. Under the hood, the smartphone has the latest processor from Qualcomm – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which is built on Samsung’s 4nm fabrication process and is based upon ARM v9 architecture. The octa-core processor features a Cortex X2 based Kryo Prime core clocked at 3.0GHz, Three A710 based Kryo performance cores operating at 2.50GHz, and four A510 based Kryo efficiency cores running at 1.80GHz.

Talking about the storage of the device, Moto Edge X30 comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone has the latest version of Google’s mobile OS – Android 12 along with MyUI 3.0. The camera module of the device has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a primary sensor of 50MP that also has Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The device also features a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a powerful 60MP sensor at the front for the first time on any smartphone.

Furthermore, the device is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 68W fast charge technology. The handset features a USB Type-C charging port and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.