Android 12: Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 and Poco M2 Slated to Receive the Update

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has a reputation for providing at least two Android updates and three MIUI updates to its devices. That being said, Xiaomi smartphones powered by MediaTek chipsets receive fewer updates than those equipped with Qualcomm chipsets. Despite that, three devices launched in the year 2020 with MediaTek chipsets are now scheduled to receive the latest Android 12 update breaking the pattern. Let’s find out more.

Last Major Update for the Devices

According to a report from Xiaomiui, the three devices launched in the year 2020 – Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 and POCO M2 are scheduled to receive the Android 12 update along with the MIUI 13 update as well. The report suggests that all three devices have already received the internal updates based on the latest version of Android. It has been an ongoing trend that Xiaomi offers only a single or no Android update at all to the smartphones with MediaTek chipsets. However, the company makes sure to provide at least one MIUI update.

Hence, it is quite surprising as all the mentioned devices have already received the Android 11 update and the upcoming Android 12 update will be the second for the trio of handsets. In addition to this, all three devices – Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 and POCO M2 were launched with MIUI 11 and the MIUI 13 will be the second major update to be rolled out on these smartphones. All three devices were earlier upgraded to MIUI 12.

It can also be concluded that the upcoming Android 12 and MIUI 13 will be the last major update for Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 and POCO M2. Also, it is to be noted that Redmi 9 is sold as Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi Note 9 is sold as Redmi 10X in India and China. Earlier it was reported that Xiaomi has already commenced the testing of the MIUI 13 update for global versions of the devices.