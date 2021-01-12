MIUI 12 Update for Redmi 9 Prime Now Rolling Out in India

After rolling out the MIUI 12 update to older smartphones like the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi is now seeding the same update to the Redmi 9 Prime. Launched in August 2020, the Redmi 9 Prime is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and it ran MIUI 11-based on Android 10 out of the box. Now, Xiaomi is pushing the MIUI 12 update based on Android 10 itself to the smartphone. Several Redmi 9 Prime users on Twitter confirmed the arrival of MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJCINXM update on their smartphone. The update is said to weigh just over 600MB in size, however, the size may vary with every user. The update brings December 2020 security patches to the budget smartphone. Since the Redmi 9 Prime is getting the MIUI 12 update, we can assume the Poco M2 will also pick up the same update very soon.

Redmi 9 Prime MIUI 12 Update: What’s New?

The update for Redmi 9 Prime brings all the new features added by MIUI 12. It adds the new control centre, new notification tray, updated lock screen, brand new system animations and sounds. Xiaomi has confirmed the MIUI 12 rollout to Gadgets 360. It seems like the rollout is a staged one so not every user will get the update today. The update is being rolled out to a section of Redmi 9 Prime users in India and eligible users will get an update notification on their smartphone.

As for the official changelog, Xiaomi says the update carries MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJCINXM build number and the company also added a new feature to the control centre which now closes whenever the users tap on the blank space. Xiaomi has also fixed control centre layout in landscape mode.

The Redmi 9 Prime was the only smartphone under Rs 10,000 to offer a Full HD+ display when it launched last year. Now, we also have the Poco M2 offering exactly similar specs as the Redmi 9 Prime at the same price of Rs 9,999. The only difference between Redmi 9 Prime and Poco M2 is the latter won’t show any ads in the system.

Specifications of the Redmi 9 Prime include 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD screen, MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core chipset, 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Cameras on the Redmi 9 Prime include a 13MP primary shooter coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. The phone rocks an 8MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging, although Xiaomi is bundling only a 10W charger inside the retail box.