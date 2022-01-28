Bharti Airtel Subsidiaries Alone Add 5 Unicorns in India: Gopal Vittal

Bharti Airtel has multiple subsidiary companies in India operating different businesses. What’s great for the company is that its multiple subsidiaries are valued above $1 billion.

Gopal Vittal, Chief Executive, Airtel, said, “As stand-alone businesses, Airtel Payments bank, Nxtra, Wynk, Airtel Ads and Airtel IQ would comfortably add five more Unicorns to India’s tally of 83.”

Wynk Music is Airtel’s own music application available for both Android as well iOS users. Vittal said that Wynk has over 2.8 billion monthly streams. This makes it the largest music streaming service in the country.

Airtel Payments Bank the Only Profitable Fintech Player in India

“We are also the only profitable and growing Fintech player in the payments space with Airtel Payments Bank,” Vittal added. Airtel Payments Bank (APB) recorded a 75% gain in deposits from customers in 2021. The company also turned profitable by the end of the September quarter in 2021. APB saw over Rs 1,000 crore worth of deposits coming its way during the previous year.

Airtel Ads is an Ad-tech platform that already has hundreds of customers and is continuously growing. With Airtel Ads, Bharti Airtel became one of the first telecom companies to launch an Ad-tech platform.

In the data centre business, Nxtra by Airtel is India’s largest player. Nxtra is already India’s number IoT player, said Vittal.

Then, with Airtel IQ, Airtel is the number one C-Pass player by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation). More and more enterprise customers are adopting Airtel IQ in India.

Bharti Airtel is running a successful telecom business as well with the industry-leading average revenue per user (ARPU) figure. The company also has a renowned Direct-to-Home (DTH) and fibre broadband business with Airtel Digital TV and Airtel Xstream Fiber.

The telco recently announced a partnership with Google where it will get up to $1 billion from the search-engine giant and give up a small part of equity against the $700 million.