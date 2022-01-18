Indian electronics manufacturing company Noise has launched its latest Noise Combat wireless neckband-style earphones in India on Tuesday. The latest earphones have been designed targeting gamers and the wearable comes with a gaming mode offering 45ms low latency connectivity. In addition to this, the device provides a massive 25 hours of playback with a single charge as claimed by the company. The latest addition to the portfolio of neckband style earphones from the company comes with an Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) feature. Let’s check out the specification and pricing details of the device.

Specifications for Noise Combat

The newly launched Noise Combat wireless neckband-style earphones come featuring 10mm drivers with omnidirectional sound. The device aimed at gamers features a dedicated gaming mode offering 45ms low latency connectivity. The wearable gadget features a dual-mic setup for voice calls and features environmental noise cancellation (ENC) as mentioned above instead of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The latest earphones from Noise features simplified button controls on the neckband that can be used to control playback and calls.

The device is also equipped with LED lights on the earbuds with a “breathing effect” allowing for an immersive gameplay experience. One of the attractive features of the device is also the dual-pairing mode using which users can connect to two devices at the same time. The wearable comes with connectivity for Bluetooth v5.0 and has a 10-metre range for connectivity. Talking about the operational capacity of the device, with the volume set on 70% users can get up to 25 hours of playback on a single charge. Moreover, the latest Noise Combat also offers 12 hours of battery life in the gaming mode.

Furthermore, the instacharge feature offered by the company allows running of the device for 8 hours with just 8 minutes of charge. The device features a USB Type-C port for charging and is rated IPX5 for water and sweat resistance.

Pricing and Availability

The latest Noise Combat wireless neckband-style earphones have been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 1,499 while the box price of the device is Rs 3,999. The device will be available for purchase via multiple e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart and more as well as the company’s official website. Noise Combat is available in only one Thunder Black colour option.