OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Launched in India With Active Noise Cancellation and 38-Hour Battery Life

The much-awaited OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have finally been launched in India on January 14 at the company’s Winter Edition Launch event. There have been multiple rumours in the past speculating details and specifications of the earbuds. The newly launched OnePlus Buds Z2 has arrived as a successor to OnePlus Buds Z earphones launched back in 2020 by the company. OnePlus Buds Z2 have already been launched in China late last year. The newly launched earbuds from OnePlus come with Active Noise Cancellation and more. Mentioned below are the price and specifications details for OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds.

Specifications Price and Availability for OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS

The latest OnePlus Buds Z2 have received an update over the previous OnePlus Buds Z that came equipped with a 10mm driver. The latest earbuds from the brand feature 11mm dynamic drivers. The newly-launched OnePlus Buds Z2 also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature up to 40dB. This feature wasn’t available in the predecessor model. In addition to this, while the older version of the earbuds offered a latency of 103ms, the latest Buds Z2 offer a latency of 93ms. OnePlus Buds Z2 also feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and have three inbuilt microphones for calling and ANC functionality.

The company has also claimed that the latest earbuds also come with a transparency mode allowing users to be aware of their surroundings while using the earbuds. Talking about the ratings, the new Buds Z2 have been rated IP55 for dust and water resistance, while the charging case of the wearable has been rated IPX4 for water resistance. OnePlus Buds Z2 allow users to manage playback and voice calls via a basic touch feature.

The new OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds have been equipped with 40mAh batteries and the company claims that the earbuds offer 7 hours of playback with a single charge. The total battery life of the OnePlus Buds Z2 is massive 38 hours as the charging case features a 520mAh battery. Talking about the size and weight, the charging case of OnePlus Buds Z2 weighs 40.5 grams and is 73.15×36.80×29.07mm in measurement whereas the earbuds themselves weigh 4.5 grams each and measure 33×22.44×21.81mm.

The newly launched OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds have been priced at Rs 4,999 and will be available for purchase via OnePlus India’s official website as well e-commerce platform Amazon India. The device will be available in two colour options Black and White.