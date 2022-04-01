Airtel Brings Two New 30 Days Plans to Fight Jio

One of the leading telecom operators in the country, Airtel has introduced two new monthly prepaid plans without any prior announcement. The move from the telco comes in compliance with industry regulator TRAI’s order according to which each service provider needs to have prepaid plans that can be renewed on the same date of every month. Airtel’s rival Jio has also recently introduced two plans at Rs 296 and Rs 259 that come with 1-month validity. Vodafone Idea or Vi on the other hand also offers two plans at Rs 337 and Rs 327 with monthly validity. Mentioned below are the details of the two new plans launched by Airtel.

Airtel Rs 296 plan

The new plan introduced by Airtel for Rs 296 comes with a 30-day validity period and offers a total of 25GB of data. The prepaid plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. In addition to this, the plan comes with access to the free trial of the Amazon Prime Video mobile edition along with Apollo 24/7 circle, Wynk Music and more. Upon the completion of provided data, users will be charged 50p/MB. Moreover, SMS charges after the exhaustion of 100SMS/day are Rs 1 per local SMS and Rs 1.5 per STD SMS.

Airtel Rs 319 Plan

The other plan introduced by Airtel is actually a daily data plan. Airtel is offering 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 1 month at a price tag of Rs 319. The prepaid plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Just like above, this plan as well comes with access to the free trial of the Amazon Prime Video mobile edition along with Apollo 24/7 circle, Wynk Music and more. Upon the completion of provided data, users will be charged 50p/MB. Moreover, SMS charges after the exhaustion of 100SMS/day are Rs 1 per local SMS and Rs 1.5 per STD SMS.