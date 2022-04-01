Paytm Enables Users to Pay for IRCTC Tickets Later

The news comes in for the users of the Paytm payments app as they will now be allowed to book train tickets and pay for them later. The parent company of Paytm – One97 Communications Ltd has announced that Paytm postpaid for IRCTC customers has now been launched by Paytm Payments Services Ltd. Paytm allows for booking all sorts of things which includes train tickets from IRCTC which will now have a pay later feature. Let’s find out more.

The New Feature

The latest feature introduced by Paytm is the ‘Book Now, Pay Later’ feature for train tickets booking. The digital wallet company has unveiled this feature in partnership with the IRCTC which will enable users to book train tickets with one click. It is well known that booking train tickets from IRCTC can be very strenuous, particularly when your internet speed is slow or weak. With the newly introduced feature, you can now book tickets instantly with a click without having to pay at the very moment.

Paytm Postpaid offers interest-free credit up to Rs 60,000 for a period of up to 30 days and users are provided a single monthly bill to keep track of all their credit-driven spending. Users do have the choice to pay back the amount in full at the end of the billing cycle or go for the EMI option if that seems easier for them.

According to Paytm, there has been significant growth in the number of people going for the Buy Now, Pay Later feature when it comes to things like booking tickets, paying bills, shopping, and more. The CEO of Paytm Payments Services Limited, Praveen Sharma in a statement said that the company strives to offer innovative tech-driven solutions to users to enable seamless digital payments and financial services. He further informed that Paytm Postpaid (BNPL) will now be available for users who want to book train tickets through IRCTC. He stated that with this partnership with IRCTC Paytm PG hopes to offer seamless and secure digital payments to users for instant ticket bookings with the option to pay later. To use this feature, users can simply choose the pay later feature in payment mode when they finalize their tickets.