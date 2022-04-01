Bestselling Broadband Plans from Jio, Airtel and BSNL

The internet service providers (ISPs) in India provide a variety of broadband plans for their users to choose from. However, if you’re wondering which plan to choose while getting your broadband connection, you can always go for the bestselling plans from the service providers. These plans are usually listed as bestselling or popular plans on the websites. Mentioned below are the bestselling broadband plans from a few major ISPs – Jio, Airtel and BSNL along with the plan details.

Jio’s Most Popular Broadband Plan

The most popular broadband plan offered by Jio comes with OTT subscriptions. One of the most reliable service providers in India, JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Users get access to the symmetrical upload and download speed of 150 Mbps with this plan. The plan is listed as a bestselling plan on the website and offers subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms including yearlong access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and more.

Entertainment Pack from Airtel

Airtel has been one of the most prominent players in the market when it comes to providing broadband services. Airtel via its Xstream Fiber connection offers multiple plans but the bestseller from the telco is the ‘Entertainment’ pack which provides 200 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case include subscriptions to OTT platforms including Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar along with Wynk Music.

Bestseller from BSNL

The state-owned telco BSNL offers a range of plans to its subscribers via Bharat Fiber connection. However, the most popular plan offered by the ISP is a 100 Mbps plan. SuperStar Premium-1 broadband plan from the company provides 100 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 749 a month. The data limit set on the plan is 1000GB beyond which speed is reduced to 5 Mbps. The plan also comes with access to a few OTT platforms such as Sony LIV Premium, Zee5 Premium and more. Moreover, users can get a discount of 90% up to Rs 500 on their first month’s rent.