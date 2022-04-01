Moto G22 Could Arrive As Soon As Next Week – Check Specifications and More

The budget-oriented device Moto G22 comes with 6.53-inch IPS LCD display that has HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The display of the device provides support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Based on the renders, the smartphone has quite a premium look as it comes with a boxy design.

Highlights

  • Moto G22 smartphone could possibly arrive in India next week itself.
  • Moto G22 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor.
  • Moto G22 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back headlined by a 48MP camera.

Moto G22

The Lenovo backed smartphone manufacturer Motorola had launched its Moto G22 smartphone back in March globally. Now according to a new report, the smartphone is all set to arrive in the Indian markets. The 4G enables smartphone was launched in Europe on March 4. As far as the European version is considered, the smartphone was launched as a budget option with a single storage configuration. Let’s take a look at the expected launch timeline and the specifications of the upcoming Moto G22.

Moto G22 Launch in India

The report comes in from 91mobiles according to which Moto G22 smartphone could possibly arrive in India next week itself. Although Motorola is yet to confirm the details and launch of the smartphone, it is being speculated that the device will be launched somewhere between April 4 and April 8. The budget smartphone comes with comparatively good features for its price range which are mentioned below.

Moto G22 Specifications

The budget-oriented device Moto G22 comes with 6.53-inch IPS LCD display that has HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The display of the device provides support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Based on the renders, the smartphone has quite a premium look as it comes with a boxy design. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a water-drop-shaped notch that houses the selfie camera.

Moto G22 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. The onboard storage on the device can be further expanded via a microSD card up to 1TB. As far as the camera specifications are considered, Moto G22 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back headlined by a 48MP camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP depth and macro sensors. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie camera.

Moto G22 is backed by a 5000mAh battery and comes with only 10W charging support out of the box. The device runs on Android 12. The other key features of the Moto G22 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock support, dual-SIM card support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

