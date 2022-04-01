iPhone 13 With a Price Cut and Bank Discount Is an Amazing Buy

The iPhone 13 is currently available at a discount in India. It has been more than six months since the smartphone arrived on the market. In a matter of another six months, we might see the iPhone 14 series arriving in India and the global markets. Right now, there’s a pretty big discount available on the iPhone 13 series. If you have ever wanted an iPhone 13 smartphone for yourself, this is a good chance to get one.

iPhone 13 Price Discount Breakdown

The iPhone 13 (6.1-inch) is right now available for Rs 73,990 across multiple platforms such as Reliance Digital, Croma, and Amazon. It was launched for Rs 79,900, which implies a discount of Rs 5,910.

On top of this, if the users have an HDFC bank card, they can get up to Rs 5000 additional discount on the iPhone 13 base variant, which comes with 128GB of internal storage. This means the price of the smartphone will effectively drop to Rs 68,990. At this price, an iPhone 13 with 128GB of internal storage won’t be a bad buy.

iPhone 12 is Also Available at a Discount

However, if you want to go for an even more affordable iPhone, you must check out the offer on the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 (6.1-inch) starts at Rs 53,999 in India. The base variant with an iPhone 12 comes with 64GB instead of 128GB storage like the iPhone 13. If you want 128GB internal storage on an iPhone 12 device, you will have to shell out Rs 58,999.

On Amazon, users can get a discount of up to Rs 1,250 on their purchase if they use a Citi Bank card. Note that if this is your first iPhone ever, you will also have to purchase a charger separately as the company doesn’t pack it inside the box.

The iPhone 13 runs on A15 Bionic while the iPhone 12 runs on A14 Bionic, both of which are 5G capable chips.