iPhone 13 mini Is the Most Powerful Compact Smartphone in India Right Now

Apple’s iPhone 13 series probably had the last ‘mini’ device users are going to see for a long-time. There’s no confirmation about the absence of the iPhone 14 mini, but there are a lot of rumours and hints from credible sources that say this time Apple’s going with all the big-sized iPhones. However, if in 2022 you are looking for a powerful and compact smartphone, the iPhone 13 mini could be a good bet for you. Here’s why.

iPhone 13 mini is Powered by Strong 5G Processor

The iPhone 13 mini comes running on the A15 Bionic SoC, which is one of the most powerful mobile chipsets in the world right now. Its performance can surpass even the highest-end premium smartphone chips.

The good thing is, the chip of the iPhone 13 mini is also 5G supportive. This makes the device future proof too. If you are someone who wants good pictures out of mobile photography, again, the iPhone 13 mini can be a top choice.

With the iPhone 13 mini, Apple also offers support for Cinematic Mode video shooting. Note that it is only supported on iPhone 13 models and won’t be released for iPhone 12 users because Cinematic Mode requires the power of A15 Bionic.

This is not all; the iPhone 13 mini is also priced very reasonably now. Well, some might argue that it is still quite expensive, which no doubt it is. But, it also offers the value of the money paid to the users. Let’s check out the price of the iPhone 13 mini in India right now.

iPhone 13 mini Price in India on Amazon

The iPhone 13 mini is currently priced at Rs 64,900 for the base model with 128GB, which is not bad. The smartphone is also available in 256GB and 512GB variants for Rs 79,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively. The price that I am talking about here is for Amazon.