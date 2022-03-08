Apple May Launch a New Green Colour iPhone 13 at the Spring Event

Apple’s spring event is all set to commence today that is March 8 at 11:30 PM IST and the Cupertino-based tech giant is gearing up to introduce multiple products expanding its portfolio. The event is expected to witness the launch of a new affordable iPhone along with a new iPad Air, a new Mac mini, a Mac Studio, a Studio Display, and a MacBook Air. But a new report suggests that Apple might also launch a new iPhone 13 model at the event. Let’s find out more.

Details on the New iPhone 13 Variant

For those getting confused, iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 and the company is reportedly planning to launch its green colour variant. According to YouTube content creator Luke Miani, iPhone 13 is all set to receive a green colour option at the Apple Spring Event. The green colour variant of the iPhone 13 looks appealing in the renders, but you will notice a striking difference in the shade.

The company had also launched a green colour shade for its previous iteration which was the iPhone 12. However, the iPhone 13 is expected to arrive with a darker green shade unlike iPhone 12 which came with a light green colour shade. Based on the renders shared by Miani, the colour looks almost as the leaves do. To be specific, the colour shade for iPhone 13 is somewhere between the Mint colour of the iPhone 12 and the Midnight Green colour of the iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 13 was launched last year and has five colour options – Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, and Pink. It is most likely that the green colour variant will have the same specs as the original iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch display and is powered by an A15 Bionic processor with 5G support. The smartphone comes with a dual 12-megapixel camera system on the back and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Face ID, and MagSafe wireless charging.