Google Pixel Watch Could Operate Via Gestures Using Skin Interface Feature

Google has been rumoured to expand to the consumer electronics portfolio by introducing a smartwatch of its own. With the way Google has been lining up its products, it is expected that the wearable will be called the Google Pixel Watch. While not much is known about the smartwatch from Google, a new report suggests that the company is working on introducing something called “sensor fusion” which is a combination of sensors that can recognise gestures made outside the body of the watch itself.

Details on the New Feature

The report comes in from the Dutch technology website which states that the said Google Pixel Watch has been in the works for quite some time now. The report also falls in line with a patent that Google filed with the World Intellectual Property Organisation back in 2020, called ‘Skin interface for wearables: Sensor fusion to improve signal quality. With the filed patent, Google intended to use patches of the human skin as gesture recognition pads of sorts.

The new report now talks about something called Sensor Fusion. The sensor fusion will apparently use an accelerometer combined with numerous other sensors to recognise a designated area of the skin around the smartwatch. This would mean, for example, that Google Pixel Watch will be capable of recognizing patches of the wrist both before and ahead of the watch itself.

The said patches will then be able to recognise various gestures that would then be picked up by the watch’s software. The software would then respond to the commands accordingly. This could ultimately mean that no buttons are required on the Google Pixel Watch and all the functions can be managed via the gestures themselves.

The smartwatch has been in the works for a long time now and yet no trustable render is available as of yet. It is likely that Google might bring something really innovative with its Google Pixel Watch. Although a possible render shared by Jon Prosser suggests that there will be at least one button on the wearable and it will not completely rely on the gestures. However, we can only wait to find out if Google introduces the “skin interface” that could make the smartwatch stand out in the market.