Realme C35 Budget Smartphone Arrives in India With Flagship Triple Cameras

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has launched its budget smartphone Realme C35 in India which had been rumoured for a while now. The device comes in as a successor for the Realme C25 launched in April 2021. The smartphone has been launched in two storage variants and comes with promising features such as triple rear cameras, an octa-core processor and more. Realme C35 will compete against the likes of the Redmi 10 Prime, Moto E40, and the Samsung Galaxy M12 in the Indian market. Let’s find out more.

Specifications for Realme C35

Realme C35 has been launched with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408pixels) display with a 90.7% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC which has been common in most of the budget smartphones arriving lately. The chipset is coupled with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM as standard and features up to 128GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage. The internal storage on the device can be expanded via a microSD card up to 256GB.

Talking about the camera unit, Realme C35 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor along with a 2MP macro shooter and a monochrome sensor. The front of the device features an 8MP Sony IMX355 selfie camera. The smartphone operates on Android 11 with Realme UI R Edition on top. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery and connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device comes with an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The handset has been equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Realme C35 Price

Realme C35 has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. The newly launched device also comes with a 4GB + 128GB model that is priced at Rs. 12,999. Colour options on the Realme C35 include Glowing Black and Glowing Green. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting at 12 noon on March 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com and offline retail stores.