DD India Now Available on Yupp TV as Prasar Bharti Signs MoU

India’s public broadcaster, Prasar Bharti, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ‘Yupp TV’, which is an over-the-top (OTT) platform in order to expand the global reach of the DD India channel. Prasar Bharti is an anonymous statutory body that comprises Doordarshan Television Network and All India Radio, which were earlier media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. With the signing of this MoU, Prasar Bharti intends to put forth India’s perspective on various international developments on global platforms and to showcase India’s culture and values to the world.

DD India Now Easily Accessible

The latest development will result in DD National now being available on the OTT platform of Yupp TV in countries of the USA, UK, Europe, the Middle East as well as Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. DD India is Prasar Bharti’s international channel and is India’s window to the world. DD India includes multiple programmes which showcase India’s perspective on issues and developments, whether it is domestic or worldwide. DD India connects India and the Indian diaspora spread across the world as it is available in more than 190 countries.

What sets DD India apart and has truly established the channel as a global influencer on India related issues is its sharp analysis & commentary, along with thought-provoking views and opinions and cutting-edge visual presentation. The examples include one of the most popular shows called “Bio-Quest”, which is based on in-depth analysis and research.

The show centred around the pandemic deals with questions such as what caused the pandemic or what are its origins, as well as vaccine development and other scientific discoveries related to COVID 19. Other shows that bring in high viewership include India Ideas, World Today, Indian Diplomacy, DD Dialogue, News Night and more.

YuppTV, on the other hand, is an OTT content provider for South Asian content, including live television and films with recording and storage features. Yupp TV allows users to watch live TV anytime, anywhere in the world and has made Indian TV channels easily and cost-effectively available across the globe. Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati and Yupp TV Founder and CEO Uday Reddy signed the content hosting agreement.