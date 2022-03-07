Vivo X Fold – First Foldable Smartphone From Vivo Renders Surface

The reports of Vivo launching its first foldable smartphone in China in 2022 have been circling around for a while. The first foldable device from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer could be Vivo X Fold. Even though the brand hasn’t confirmed any official date for the launch, speculations suggest that the smartphone could arrive in March itself or the next month. Now in a new development, the design schematic of the Vivo foldable smartphone has been leaked. The leak has been shared by the known tipster Digital Chat Station which shows a design render for the upcoming Vivo X Fold smartphone. Let’s take a look at the design details of the smartphone along with the expected specs.

Design Details for Vivo X Fold

The design schematics revealed by the tipster inform that the Vivo X Fold has a hole-punch cut out at the top centre of the cover screen. Moreover, the right edge of the phone has a curved edge to offer a more immersive viewing experience. However, the design details for the inner display of the device haven’t been revealed. It is anticipated that the device could come with a hole punch cut out at the top right half of the foldable display.

Talking about the rear side, Vivo X Fold is likely to feature a rectangular module that will house a quadruple-camera setup. The renders show that there are four large cutouts and one of them could possibly be a periscope camera. Other cameras onboard are expected to be a primary camera along with an ultra-wide and a portrait or telephoto shooter.

Rumoured Specs for Vivo X Fold

Vivo X Fold is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The internal display is expected to be 8-inches with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1. The camera setup at the back is anticipated to feature a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera. It will also feature an 8MP periscope lens with 5x zoom and a 12MP portrait camera with 2x zoom.