Google Pixel 6a Specifications Revealed Via Geekbench Listing

Google is expected to launch its Google Pixel 6a smartphone pretty soon as a successor to its Google Pixel 5a device. The much-awaited smartphone from the company has now been spotted at Geekbench benchmarking site revealing multiple specification details of the device. The previous mention of the device was in a colouring book sent to Pixel Superfans in January. The new report informs about the processor, RAM, and operating system expected on the upcoming smartphone. Let’s find out more.

Specification Details for Google Pixel 6a

The report comes in from known publication MySmartPrice which suggests the spotting of the Google Pixel 6a smartphone on the Geekbench listing. The report informs that Pixel 6a will be powered by Google’s own Tensor GS101 chipset. The processor comes with two high-performance Arm Cortex-X1 cores running at 2.80 GHz, two performance Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.25 GHz and our Cortex-A55 efficiency cores operating at 1.8 GHz. The listing informs that Google Pixel 6a will feature 6GB RAM.

The Geekbench listing further informs that Google Pixel 6a runs on Android 12 out of the box. As far as the performance of the device is considered, the smartphone was able to score 1,050 points in the single-core tests and 2,883 points in multicore tests at Geekbench which falls in line with the scores of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The listing has the smartphone under the codename “bluejay” which interestingly enough was spotted on a US carrier’s backend inventory system alongside the Google Pixel Watch earlier this month. Google hasn’t officially revealed any intel on the device as of now, although a recent report suggests that the smartphone will be available in Black, Green, and White colour options and will feature up to 128GB of internal storage.

In addition to this, it is also rumoured that the smartphone could feature a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor in its dual rear camera setup. Previous Renders of the device have shown that Google Pixel 6a could have a hole-punch cut-out for the selfie camera and a dual-rear camera setup. Moreover, tipster Max Jambor in a report said that the Google Pixel 6a launch is expected to be held in May 2022 and the upcoming smartphone could be released during Google I/O 2022.