Google Pixel 6a Could Arrive at Google I/O 2022 Along With Pixel Watch

New reports have emerged about the Google Pixel 6a which suggest that the smartphone might be launched earlier than its predecessor versions. Google Pixel 6a is an upcoming mid-ranging smartphone and a renowned tipster has shared a launch timeline for the device. In separate news, another tipster has speculated that Google might also launch Google Pixel Watch during the same period. Multiple reports have surfaced over the web in the past few months providing some intel on the device. These reports have shared information on the expected design of the device as well as some key specifications.

Details on Google Pixel 6a

The report comes in from tipster Max Jambor who says that the Google Pixel 6a launch is expected to be held in May 2022. Although the precise date of launch of the device is unknown as of now. However, if the rumours of the launch timeline suggested by Max Jambor is true, then we can witness an earlier launch of Google Pixel 6a as compared to its predecessor models – Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a 5G. To recall, Pixel 4a was launched in India in October of 2020 while it was released globally in August of 2020. On the other hand, Pixel 5a 5G had a global release in August of 2021. The company didn’t release the device in India.

However, both the previous versions witnessed a global release due to the delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Google Pixel 3a was released in May of 2019 which is similar to the expected launch timeline of Google Pixel 6a. Moreover, it is being speculated that the upcoming smartphone could be released during Google I/O 2022.

As far as the specifications of the device are considered, Google Pixel 6a is expected to feature the Google Tensor GS101 chipset which was also used in Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. In addition to this, it is also rumoured that the smartphone could feature a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor in its dual rear camera setup. Previous Renders of the device have shown that Google Pixel 6a could have a hole-punch cut-out for the selfie camera and a dual-rear camera setup.

Google Pixel Watch

Separately, known tipster Jon Prosser has tweeted that the company may launch its Google Pixel Watch on May 26. He also shared a rendered image for the Google Pixel Watch which shows that the wearable will be available in Blue, Grey, and orange strap colour options. Not much is known about this upcoming smartwatch from Google.