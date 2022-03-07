Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Live Images Leaked Just Before the Launch

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of a new smartphone as a part of its Galaxy F series in India. The budget smartphone Galaxy F23 is all set to be launched in the country tomorrow which is March 8. There have been a lot of rumours going around the device giving a fair idea about the specifications that will come along. Although a new render has surfaced over the web, providing us with better intel on the look of the Samsung Galaxy F23 smartphone. Let’s take a look.

New Design Details for Galaxy F23 5G

The images were shared by a Twitter user just a day before the device is officially launched. The images shared on the platform show both the front and rear sides of the Galaxy F23 providing the complete design details. The front of the device features a water-drop notch along with slim bezels running around the edges. On the back, the device features a vertical camera module housing a triple camera setup along with an LED flash. The device can be seen in a light blue colour shade in the shared image.

Expected Specifications for Galaxy F23 5G

As far as the specifications go, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will arrive with a 50MP primary sensor at the back. Speculations suggest that the device will feature a triple camera setup at the back which will include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP tertiary sensor along with the primary camera.

Talking about the display of the device, Galaxy F23 5G is expected to offer Full HD+ resolution along with 120Hz refresh rate support. Even though the report doesn’t confirm the exact display size of the device, rumours suggest that the smartphone will have a 6.4-inch display screen. The device will also feature a waterdrop notch at the top and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chipset paired up with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The report also hints at 128GB onboard storage available on the device. Moreover, the handset is expected to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.