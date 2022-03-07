Airtel or ACT – The Better 40 Mbps Broadband Plan

When it comes to broadband plans, a majority of users tend to look for affordable plans with better internet speeds. While service providers like Jio or BSNL offer the cheapest broadband plans, their base plans provide comparatively lesser connectivity speed options. On the other hand, Airtel and ACT both offer 40 Mbps base broadband plans with different price tags. At first, it may seem like Airtel clearly has an edge over ACT when it comes to pricing but there is a twist. Mentioned below is a comparison between 40 Mbps broadband plans offered by Airtel and ACT to find out which ISP offers the better option.

Airtel Broadband

Airtel is one of the most popular brands when it comes to the list of ISPs in India. Airtel with its Xstream Fiber connection offers one of the fastest broadband connections and the entry-level pack from the ISP is the ‘Basic’ pack which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. The entry-level plan from Airtel offers a little higher speed at a little higher price tag than others but provides higher connectivity speed as well.

ACT’s Affordable Offer

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 40 Mbps unlimited data plan called ‘ACT Basic.’ The plan usually costs Rs 549 for a month, but the ISP is providing a unique offer for its customers, wherein the ‘ACT Basic’ plan is available for a price of Rs 470 per month for a duration of 6 months. In addition to this, the FUP data limit levied on the broadband plans is 500GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps.

The entry-level plan from ACT is suitable for users who are looking to invest in the long-term as it costs slightly less than that of Airtel with the same connectivity speed if opted for six months. To conclude, if you’re looking to upgrade your base plan in the foreseeable future, Airtel is the way to go as it costs less than ACT on a monthly basis, whereas you can end up saving some money with ACT’s 40 Mbps plan if you get it for six months.