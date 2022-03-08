Airtel, Jio, Vi Prepaid Plans Offering Best Value

A majority of users while choosing their prepaid plans look for offers that provide value for their money. Long-term plans are one of the most popular plans as these plans offer the best value for money as it ensures data and voice calling benefits for a larger period of time. Even though telcos offer multiple long-term plans, one of the most common plans are the prepaid plans with 84 days validity. Mentioned below are all the prepaid plans with 84 days validity provided by the three major telcos – Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Reliance Jio’s Prepaid Plans

The first plan on the list offered by India’s leading telecom operator is a 1.5GB/day plan. Jio offers 1.5GB data per day for a validity period of 84 days at Rs 666. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with access to a few Jio applications such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV and more.

Jio also provides two 2GB/day long-term plans. The telco offers a plan at Rs 719 that provides 2GB data per day with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for 84 days. This plan as well comes with access to Jio applications. On the other hand, Rs 1,066 plan from the telco offers the same benefits but also comes with access to the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform and provides an additional 5GB of data.

In addition to this, Jio also offers a high data benefit daily data prepaid plan. The telco offers a Rs 1,199 plan which offers 3GB data per day for a validity period of 84 days. The prepaid plan as well offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with access to a few Jio applications such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV and more.

Bharti Airtel – 84 Days Plans

As far as Airtel is considered, the telco offers only a few prepaid plans with 84 days validity. The first plan on the list is a 1.5GB/day plan. Airtel offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 719 that offers 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 84 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day and comes with a free trial of mobile edition Amazon Prime Video along with a few other benefits such as Wynk music. In comparison, Jio offers 2GB/day at the same price tag.

Next on the list is actually a 2GB/day prepaid plan from Airtel. The telco provides 2GB data per day for a validity period of 84 days at the price tag of Rs 839. The prepaid plan as well offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with access to a free trial of mobile edition Amazon Prime Video along with a few other benefits.

Last on the list isn’t actually a daily data prepaid plan. Airtel offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 455 that offers cumulative data of 6GB for a validity period of 84 days along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. This plan as well comes with access to a free trial of mobile edition Amazon Prime Video along with a few other benefits such as Wynk music.

Plans from Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea or Vi offers almost identical prepaid plans as Airtel when it comes to packs with 84 days validity. Vi offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 719 that offers 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 84 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day and comes with a few additional benefits.

Next on the list is again an identical plan offered by the telco as Airtel. Vi provides 2GB data per day for a validity period of 84 days at the price tag of Rs 839. The prepaid plan as well offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with some added benefits.

Just as Airtel, Vi as well provides a prepaid plan with 84 days validity that isn’t a daily data pack but has a slight price variation in comparison to the other telco. Vi offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 459 that offers cumulative data of 6GB for a validity period of 84 days along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day.

Vi also offers some added benefits with the mentioned plans such as the “Binge All Night” benefit with which users can binge through the internet with no limits during the time period of 12 midnight to 6 am. Additionally, Vi offers a “Weekend Roll Over” feature using which users can carry forward the unused daily data from Monday-Friday to Saturday and Sunday. Apart from this, Vi also offers up to 2GB of additional backup data every month along with access to Vi Movies and TV.