5G Band That Every Smartphone Needs to Support

A lot of people now own 5G smartphones in India. Almost every new device in the midrange or premium segment is a 5G smartphone only. Only the budget segment is witnessing the entry of new 4G devices such as the recently launched Poco M4 Pro 4G. But Poco had launched this device with a 5G chipset too. So the demand and supply of 5G smartphones is growing together.

A lot of people are worried about whether their smartphone supports enough 5G bands or not. This is because if the telecom operators choose to rollout 5G in a spectrum band that a certain user’s smartphone doesn’t support, he/she won’t be able to experience 5G despite owning a 5G smartphone.

But the truth is, your smartphone doesn’t need to support every 5G band there is, but only the right ones. So which is the right 5G band? Find it out by reading ahead.

5G Band Which Telecom Operators Are Going to Heavily Use

Most of the telcos are going to utilise the spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band that is why see if the smartphone that you are purchasing supports the N78 band or not. If it does, then there’s no problem at all.

Lower sub-1 GHz frequencies will be used for providing coverage, but they can’t deliver very high speeds. However, the 3.5 GHz frequencies will be decent for providing coverage as well as offering great speeds to the users.

5G bands in the premium frequency range which is the mmWave (millimetre wavelength) aren’t going to be used heavily as they can be disturbed quite easily and would require the kind of investment that the telcos would fret over. Most of the smartphones that launch in the Indian market support the N78 band if they are a 5G device. If you were wondering whether this is the right time to purchase a 5G smartphone, the answer is, it depends on your needs and what you expect out of your device and the mobile network.