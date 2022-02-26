Vivo X Note Specs and Launch Timeline Tipped – Snapdragon 8 Gen1, Quad Cameras and More

The specifications, as well as the launch timeline of the upcoming smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer Vivo, has apparently been leaked. The news comes in as a Vivo device has been apparently spotted at the 3C certification site with the model number V2170A. A tipster has informed that this device will be made available in China with the moniker Vivo X Note and has also provided some intel on the handset. The device could be the next flagship from Vivo, however, the same model number earlier belonged to the rumoured Vivo NEX 5 but it seems that the brand has opted for a different name.

The report comes in from the tipster WHY LAB which suggests that the model V2170A was previously expected to launch as the NEX 5 but will now launch as the Vivo X Note. Another tipster has shared the specification details for the upcoming flagship device as well. Moreover, the handset is being speculated to arrive next month which is March 2022.

Specification Details for Vivo X Note

The tipster suggests that the upcoming Vivo X Note might come with a huge 7-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As far as the design is considered, Vivo X Note is expected to have slightly curved edges with a centrally placed punch-hole housing for the front camera.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Chipset. The processor on the device will be paired with Adreno GPU. No intel is available on the storage options of the device, but it is expected that the smartphone could have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, Vivo X Note will feature a quadruple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Samsung S5KGN1 primary sensor. The secondary cameras will include a 48MP Sony IMX598 camera along with a 12MP Sony IMX663 lens and an 8MP snapper with 5x zoom. No details are available for the front camera of the smartphone. Vivo X Note is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.